(Bloomberg) -- Princeton University endowment chief Andy Golden received $6.3 million in compensation in 2018, making him the Ivy League school’s highest-paid official.

Golden got a base salary of about $955,000, bonus and incentive pay of $2.8 million, and $2.4 million of retirement and other deferred compensation, according to Princeton’s annual filing with the Internal Revenue Service. The total included $1.95 million in deferred pay reported in prior returns.

Princeton’s endowment gained 14.2% in fiscal 2018, the best return among eight Ivy League schools. Golden, who was hired in 1995 and previously worked at Yale University’s investment office, oversees a team of 25 people managing about $26 billion. The group has delivered an annualized gain of 11.6% in the decade through June 2019.

Excluding the $1.95 million from earlier tax filings, Golden’s compensation would be $4.3 million, a spokesman for the university said.

Harvard University said last week N.P. “Narv” Narvekar, its endowment chief, collected $8.6 million in 2018, making him the school’s highest-paid official. Cornell University’s chief investment officer Ken Miranda got almost $1.9 million two years ago, while Brown University’s top endowment official Joseph Dowling got $1.3 million.

