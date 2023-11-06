(Bloomberg) -- Princeton University named Vincent Tuohey, an investment officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as the new head of its $34.1 billion endowment.

Tuohey, 44, will succeed Andrew Golden, who is retiring in June after almost 30 years of leading Princeton University Management Co., according to a statement Monday from the New Jersey-based school.

Tuohey had been with MIT’s endowment since 2010, helping find and manage investments, as well as explore opportunities in the US, Asia, Europe and Latin America, the statement said. He earned an undergraduate degree and a Master of Business Administration at Harvard University and served in the US Army from 2002 to 2006, earning the Bronze Star while deployed in Iraq.

“Vince Tuohey combines outstanding investment acumen and experience with proven leadership ability,” Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber said.

Tuohey joins the Princeton fund at a challenging time for some of the largest endowments. The richest US schools run sophisticated investment operations that usually outperform the 60% equities/40% bond model that was once common among endowments. They have struggled recently as some alternative assets failed to match equity markets.

In the year ended in June, the S&P 500 index gained 18%, while the eight Ivy League schools had an average return of just 2.1%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Venture capital, which drove performance for many endowments over the past decade, dragged down returns over the past year at schools including MIT and Princeton, whose investments lost 2.9% and 1.7%, respectively, placing them among the bottom of the nation’s top colleges. MIT’s $23.5 billion fund is among the richest in US higher education, and until two years ago it ranked among the top endowments based on 10-year performance.

Princeton, the richest US university when measured by endowment per student, is reliant on its endowment to operate the university. Fund earnings account for about two-thirds of net operating revenue and 70% of the undergraduate financial aid budget.

Golden, who joined Princo in 1995, grew Princeton’s fund from about $3.5 billion, generating an average annual return of 10.5% over the past two decades.

Tuohey said he was looking forward to the new role and “collaborating with Princo’s enviable roster of investment partners.”

