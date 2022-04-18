(Bloomberg) -- Princeton’s president, Christopher Eisgruber, will stay at the helm of the Ivy League school for at least half a decade longer at a time when many of his peers are stepping down.

“As the university and world emerge from a period of unprecedented challenges, the board felt it was so important to give us all the reassurance and strength of Chris Eisgruber’s continued leadership for a minimum five more years,” Louise Sams, chair of the board of trustees, said in a statement Monday.

Last week, the presidents of Columbia, Howard and New York universities said they were leaving their posts. “The challenges presented by Covid-19 were the most difficult I have seen in my 40-year career in higher education,” NYU’s president, Andrew Hamilton, said.

Earlier this year, the leaders of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Dartmouth College also said they planned to give up their posts. Northwestern and the University of Pennsylvania will see new presidents later this year.

Eisgruber, a constitutional law scholar, became Princeton’s president in 2013 after serving nine years as provost. He’s shepherding a historic campus expansion and oversaw gains in student body diversity, the New Jersey school said in Monday’s statement.

