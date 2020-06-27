(Bloomberg) -- Princeton will remove President Woodrow Wilson’s name from its prestigious public policy school and a residential college. “Wilson’s racism was significant and consequential even by the standards of his own time,” Christopher L. Eisgruber, Princeton’s president, wrote Saturday.

The Republican governor of Mississippi -- the last state with a flag that includes the Confederate battle emblem -- said Saturday he would immediately sign any bill to remove the symbol. The state’s House later voted to replace the flag, in a measure that now moves to the state Senate.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that he said is intended to protect monuments and statues from “anarchists and left-wing extremists.” The order also would allow the government to prosecute anyone for damaging religious property.

Unilever and Coca-Cola Co. joined a growing list of companies ramping up their responses to racial injustice by pulling ads from Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. social media platforms amid debates over their response to posts that may be misleading. JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it would cut ties with clients that direct racial abuse toward call-center employees. Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Inc. and other big tech companies are on the defensive over the sale of facial-recognition software to police departments.

“The Simpsons” will no longer have White actors voicing the roles of non-White characters on the long-running Fox-TV series, part of a push by animated shows to be more sensitive to matters of race and avoid stereotypes.

