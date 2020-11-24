Princeton Says All Undergrads Can Return to Campus in February

(Bloomberg) -- Princeton University is inviting all undergraduates back to campus for the spring term that begins in February, while taking precautions as Covid-19 rates rise across the U.S.

The Ivy League school, one of the richest in higher education, said Tuesday it made the decision after establishing an on-campus lab and cultivating “strong public health norms and practices.”

Returning to campus doesn’t mean an end to heavy restrictions, as parties and most other social gatherings will be prohibited. Masking and social-distancing requirements will apply throughout campus. All undergrads living on or near campus will be required to participate in the school’s testing program and will be prohibited from hosting visitors restricted from traveling.

“If we test the campus population regularly, and if everyone on campus rigorously adheres to public health guidance about masking, social distancing and other practices, we can welcome a far greater number of students back to Princeton,” President Christopher Eisgruber said in the statement.

The university had canceled in-person classes for the fall term weeks before they were to begin amid concern about virus spread.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.