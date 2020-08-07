(Bloomberg) -- Princeton University reversed its plan to bring some of its students back on campus for the next term, saying classes won’t be held in person because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In light of the diminished benefits and increased risks currently associated with residential education amid New Jersey’s battle against the pandemic, we have decided that our undergraduate program should be fully remote in the fall semester of 2020,” the Ivy League school said Friday in an emailed statement.

With the next term just weeks away, schools across the U.S. are rushing to remake the higher-education experience for the Covid-19 era. Many are seeking ways to reopen empty dorms and classrooms or shifting to a mix of in-person and virtual classes so they can both safely educate students and protect their own financial health.

Princeton last month outlined plans to bring back undergraduates in shifts, saying most academic instruction would stay online.

