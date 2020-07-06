Princeton to Allow About Half of Undergrads to Return in August

(Bloomberg) -- Princeton University will allow about half of its undergraduate students back to campus in August, including freshmen and juniors, while the other half can return the next semester.

The Ivy League school will also test students for Covid-19 when they arrive and regularly thereafter, Princeton said in a statement Monday. Every person on campus, including visitors, will be required to wear face coverings while indoors, except when they’re alone in a space or are students in their assigned rooms or apartments.

Harvard University announced earlier in the day that it plans to bring 40% of undergraduates to campus, including freshmen who will live in single bedrooms and be tested for Covid-19 every three days.

