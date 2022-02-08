(Bloomberg) -- Prison-food vendor TKC Holdings Inc. is offering a 12% yield on a leveraged loan sale it’s marketing this week, a high level rarely seen in the market, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

That yield increases to 13% if the company chooses to pay the interest in more debt rather than cash in the first year, and increases to 13.5% in future years, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The company has structured the offering as a “payment-in-kind” deal where it can choose whether to pay the coupon in cash or debt.

The $305 million five-year loan is being offered at a discounted price of 98 to 99 cents on the dollar, the person added. Commitments are due on Tuesday at 3 p.m. New York time. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is leading the offering.

Proceeds will pay a $288 million dividend to shareholders, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings published on Monday. TKC is owned by private-equity firm HIG Capital LLC, and S&P believes the sponsor “is closer to the end of its hold period given its initial investment in 2015, and could seek to monetize its investment in the near future.”

TKC provides commissary, food and telephone services to correctional facilities, a business that some investors have shied away from due to concerns about environmental, social, and governance issues.

Revenue Growth

The company struggled to attract investors for a refinancing debt deal last year, revamping the structure twice and eventually paying a yield of 10.5% on a $675 million unsecured bond portion, one of the highest seen last year in the junk-bond primary market.

TKC’s revenue has grown 14.9% on a year-over-year basis through the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, as sales of food and other products rebounded along with inmate populations, according to the S&P report. The Covid-19 pandemic forced U.S. courts to shut down, which reduced prisoner populations.

TKC’s business, “remained resilient given its tiered pricing structure, which changes based on inmate population, as well as the contractual nature of its offerings, which generally span three to five years,” S&P wrote.

In 2017, TKC distributed three debt-funded dividends worth $640 million total, and has funded additional dividends with cash from the balance sheet, including for $145 million in 2020, according to the report.

The loan is structured so that it sits in a holding company which is subordinated to TKC’s existing debt, including the unsecured bonds, S&P wrote. TKC issued its 10.5% eight-year unsecured notes last May, and those have dropped about a point since the new sale was announced to now trade at 104 cents on the dollar for a yield of 9.5%, according to Trace bond pricing data.

Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the unsecured notes by one notch to Caa1, or seven steps into junk, thanks to the new loan deal that will sit below that debt. The company is rated B3 and B-, by Moody’s and S&P respectively, or six steps into junk.

(Updates throughout with use of proceeds and more context on the business.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.