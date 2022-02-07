(Bloomberg) -- TKC Holdings Inc., a prison-food vendor that has struggled with debt sales in the past due to investor concerns about businesses tied to mass incarceration, is selling a $305 million loan to fund a payout to shareholders.

The company, owned by private-equity firm HIG Capital LLC, launched the five-year loan Monday. It’s structured as a “payment-in-kind” deal where the company can choose to pay the interest in cash or more debt, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

A lender call for the deal will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. New York time, said the person, asking not to be named discussing a private transaction. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is leading the offering.

TKC provides commissary, food and telephone services to correctional facilities, a business that some investors have shied away from due to concerns about environmental, social, and governance issues. The company struggled to attract investors for a refinancing debt deal last year, revamping the structure twice and eventually paying a yield of 10.5% on a $675 million unsecured bond portion, one of the highest seen last year in the junk-bond primary market.

Since then, the company reported its best full-year earnings ever, Bloomberg reported in August. TKC benefited from several tailwinds during the pandemic, such as a surge in purchases of care packages and other gifts for inmates while visitations were suspended.

Its 10.5% eight-year unsecured notes issued last May now trade at about 105.125 cents on the dollar, according to Trace bond pricing data. The $425 million seven-year 6.875% secured notes trade slightly above par.

TKC is rated B3 by Moody’s Investors Service, or six steps into junk.

