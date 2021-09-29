(Bloomberg) -- President Guillermo Lasso declared the prison system under emergency for the second time since he took power in May after gang violence claimed the lives of close to 100 inmates at a Guayaquil penitentiary, in one of the bloodiest jail riots in the history of Latin America.

“This fight between organized criminal groups seeking internal power is a tremendous tragedy,” said Bolivar Garzon, the director of the prison service, said in a radio interview with Notimundo.

Police, which searched the prison for weapons a week ago, continue to find bodies after regaining control of the facility following Tuesday’s riot, said Garzon.

Lasso traveled to Guayaquil to discuss the security situation, the government said in a statement. The president previously declared a prison emergency in July when a riot left 18 dead between the Guayaquil and Latacunga prisons.

Under the 60-day state of emergency, the government suspends prisoners’ rights to assembly and to privacy regarding their mail.

Lasso has earmarked close to $80 million to overhaul the prison system. In February, around 80 inmates were killed in simultaneous rioting in prisons in Latacunga, Guayaquil and the southern Andean city of Cuenca.

