(Bloomberg) -- Two months after Chicago billionaire Ken Griffin promised to go “all in” to support an opponent to beat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the Democratic governor made a large contribution to his own reelection campaign.

The $90 million contribution by Pritzker, a billionaire himself, was disclosed through filings on the Illinois State Board of Elections website on Friday. Pritzker, an heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, is a first-term Democratic governor who beat the Republican incumbent in 2018.

The scion has contributed tens of millions to his gubernatorial campaign as well as for the failed ballot measure in November 2020 to shift his state’s flat tax rate to a graduated levy. As recently as this past spring, he contributed $35 million for his re-election, disclosure records show.

The latest amount comes as several local media outlets reported that a local suburban mayor was planning to announce his candidacy to oppose him. Citadel Securities’ Griffin has a net worth of around $27 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

“The governor knows that the fight for reproductive freedoms, a strong fiscal future, public health, and an economy that works for everyone is on the ballot in 2022,” Pritzker’s campaign spokesperson Natalie Edelstein said in a statement. “We cannot afford to let Republicans drag us backwards.”

