Britain’s privacy watchdog says it lacks the evidence to prosecute two people suspected of illegally obtaining CCTV footage of former health secretary Matthew Hancock embracing his mistress amid Covid-19 social-distancing restrictions.

Forensic analysis revealed that the leaked images were most likely obtained by someone recording the CCTV footage screens with a mobile phone, the Information Commissioner’s Office said in an emailed statement.

“Six phones retrieved during the execution of search warrants did not contain the relevant CCTV footage,” the watchdog said Wednesday. “After taking legal advice, the ICO concluded that there was insufficient evidence to charge anyone with criminal offenses.”

Hancock resigned last June, after the images appeared in the Sun newspaper. He said he didn’t want his private life to “distract” from the need to focus on beating the pandemic. Pressure had been mounting behind the scenes, with senior officials in the Conservative Party considering his behavior beyond the pale.

