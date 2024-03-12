(Bloomberg) -- United Family Healthcare is seeking fresh funds and has sounded out potential investors, people familiar with the situation said.

The Beijing-based company intends to raise several hundred million dollars in the new round, one of the people said, adding that UFH may seek to relist at some point. Considerations are at an early stage and details of any fundraising including possible valuation haven’t been finalized, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

UFH declined to comment.

UFH operates a network of private hospitals and clinics in major Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, with more than 600 full-time doctors and over 1,000 nurses, according to its website.

A consortium led by shareholders including former Hong Kong Financial Secretary Anthony Leung took UFH’s parent New Frontier Public Holding Ltd. private in a 2022 at an equity value of about $1.6 billion. Fosun Industrial Co., an arm of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Warburg Pincus and Vivo Capital were also in the consortium, among others, a press release showed at the time.

China’s health-care market is expanding rapidly, driven by an aging population and growing middle class seeking higher quality and tailored treatment. Established in 1997, UFH aims to meet some of this demand with services covering preventive care, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.

