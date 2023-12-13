(Bloomberg) -- Bank regulators are nervous about a lack of data on risks that could be building up in private credit and other areas outside the traditional banking sector, according to the head of the European Banking Authority.

“We are concerned about lending that’s coming out of the non-bank financial sector mainly because for us it’s a relative black hole,” Jose Manuel Campa, who leads the EBA, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We don’t have a lot of information.”

Firms from outside the banking industry have increasingly stepped in to fill a gap left by traditional lenders who were subjected to stricter regulation in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. While watchdogs are cracking down on some segments of what they call non-bank financial intermediation, their efforts on private credit have been slowed by the perceived lack of transparency of such firms.

Speaking on Wednesday in London, Campa said that the Financial Stability Board, which brings together regulators from around the world, is working on the issue. The FSB has said it will make advances in addressing “excessive leverage” in NBFIs next year.

Read More: Bank of England Joins Warnings on Red-Hot Private Credit Market

The EBA head stopped short of calling for new regulatory powers to rein in private credit.

“We need to have at least more information to make sure that there’s no financial stability risks which are being built up there,” said Campa. There is also a risk of “spillovers” into the traditional banking sector, he said.

Another area where banks face possible “contagion” is commercial real estate, said Campa. He cited issues arising from a “potential mismatch” between the liabilities of investments funds and their liquid assets, which pose a risk to banks lending to the funds.

Read More: Most European Banks Are Wary of Commercial Real Estate Lending

--With assistance from Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.