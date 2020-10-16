(Bloomberg) -- Private credit default rates have slowed, aided by loan amendments, restructurings and an influx of fresh deals.

The rate fell to 4.2%, down from 8.1% and 5.9% in the second and first quarters of this year, respectively, according to Proskauer’s default index. The quarterly gauge, which began publishing earlier this year, tracks payment, financial covenant and bankruptcy defaults of senior secured and unitranche loans -- and represents $121.5 billion in debt.

“We’re not surprised that the index has dropped, and that’s reflective of the activity we’ve seen,” Peter Antoszyk, co-head of Proskauer’s private credit restructuring group, said in an interview.

That’s in part due to “amend and extends” – during which sponsors and lenders come together to find temporary solutions like covenant relief or additional liquidity - as well as more permanent resolutions like restructurings, loan payoffs or borrower sales. An increase in new private credit deals has also contributed to bringing the overall default rate down, Antoszyk said.

Lenders and sponsors are first asking themselves whether a company is worth saving, and how much liquidity is needed as a bridge until operations return to pre-Covid performance levels, said David Hillman, co-head of Proskauer’s private credit restructuring group. “The amount of dry powder in private credit, flexibility and relationships is what makes a private credit restructuring different from what we see in the larger cap cases,” he said.

Larger companies fared slightly better than their smaller counterparts in the third quarter. Companies with less than $50 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization saw a 5.1% default rate, down from 6.7% in the second quarter. That compares to 2.8% and 5.3% for the corresponding periods for companies with more than $50 million in Ebitda, according to Proskauer.

Private credit, now an $850 billion industry, may experience a return to the bargaining table for many firms depending on the trajectory of the pandemic, and how it impacts individual borrowers.

“I don’t think the story is yet finished,” Antoszyk said. “As we roll off some of these amendments and whether there is a second or third spike in Covid, it’s going to all go into the mix and impact these companies.”

