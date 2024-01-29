(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is examining the potential for systemic risk in the $1.6 trillion private credit market.

The rapid growth of the sector means policymakers are exploring a number of potential issues, said Lee Foulger, the director of financial stability, strategy and risk at the BOE. In recent years investors and borrowers have increasingly turned to private credit as sharp rises in interest rates, alongside global conflicts and financial shocks, hit public markets hard.

“The shift in the risk environment, including greater geopolitical risks, more subdued economic growth, and tighter financing conditions will pose challenges to the non-bank sector and specific challenges to private credit markets,” said Foulger, speaking Monday at the DealCatalyst European Direct Lending & Middle Market Finance conference in London.

The UK’s central bank is responsible for identifying and reducing systemic risks to the UK’s financial system, for supervising institutions and financial market infrastructure. It warned last year that the next blow up in financial markets may be triggered by corporate credit after a massive build-up in private debt over the past decade.

The fast-growing private credit market has so far posted impressive returns in a higher interest-rate environment, but the debt burden for companies is becoming a concern for investors.

“To date, private credit market participants have reported low default rates despite the tougher macro environment,” Foulger said. “But in the past year, highly leveraged borrowers have experienced a significant decline in their interest coverage ratios.”

He said the interconnectedness of markets, when combined with a lack of transparency on private deals, could also be a problem. That “can result in losses being transmitted to counterparties in a sudden or surprising way, driven in part by the lack of certainty on overall positions held in the market.”

Other issues that regulators are looking at include the refinancing of existing debt in the higher rate era, valuations, risk management approaches, liquidity and leverage. Foulger noted a proliferation of the use of so-called amend-and-extend refinancing transactions and pay-in-kind (PIK) bonds, which allow borrowers to pay interest with more debt.

This “puts a premium on robust approaches to risk management and collectively could increase the risk of defaults materializing further down the road,” he said.

