Private credit is coming for the junk bond market.

For years, low interest rates made junk bonds one of the hottest places for companies to borrow money and for investors to seek returns. But the market’s turmoil in recent months has spurred some corporations to instead turn to private credit funds, firms that band together and lend directly.

Companies borrowing in the $1.2 trillion direct lending market are looking for financing they are confident will happen, even if it costs a little more. Selling unsecured junk bonds has become tougher in recent months, with more deals struggling and at least one withdrawn, as Federal Reserve tightening and high inflation make investors skittish.

Private credit firms are providing portions of the funding for the buyouts of U.S. TV ratings business Nielsen Holdings and of CDK Global Inc., an auto-dealership software company. In both cases, private equity firms had originally planned to get part of that financing in the unsecured junk-bond market.

The shift to direct lending is happening mainly in leveraged buyouts, where private credit firms have been providing bigger and bigger financings for years, bypassing banks in the process. Historically the private credit presence in these deals was part of a debt plan lined up before the buyout was even announced.

But recently the direct lenders have been swooping in after deals become public, where banks have provided temporary underwritten funding that they expected to be refinanced with unsecured bonds. For Wall Street banks, that translates to less bond underwriting revenue.

“Direct lenders have historically eaten into the loan market, but the high-yield market is absolutely part of our landscape and we believe that we’ll continue to take market share considering the volatile macro environment,” said Craig Packer, a founder at private credit firm Blue Owl, in an interview.

Apollo Global Management Inc.’s private credit fund has also held preliminary discussions with the banks behind the buyout financing for Citrix Systems Inc. with an offer to purchase as much as $4 billion of the secured portion of the debt together with other private lenders.

Junk bond buyers, who tend to evaluate their performance on shorter time horizons, have grown less willing to take risk -- not only because of inflation and the Fed, but also because of the war in Ukraine. The conflict has worsened supply chain problems and added risk of recession to a world still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, private lending firms have plenty of money to put to work: the market has grown to more than $1.2 trillion, according to Preqin, as investors seek higher returns. In terms of dollar value, the market has the largest amount of dry powder in its history: about $390 billion. Fundraising is running at a rapid clip as well, with lenders typically launching a fund every 15 to 18 months, an acceleration from the historical norm of three years, according to a report from Intertrust Group.

For Nielsen, a group of lenders led by Ares Management Corp. has scooped up the $2.15 billion unsecured portion of the debt financing. It’s now going to be a second-lien loan, one of the largest the market has ever seen, and will help fund the buyout of the company by Elliott Investment Management and Brookfield Asset Management.

For CDK, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset management division is providing a $865 million second-lien loan to help fund Brookfield’s LBO. The private loan replaces a planned unsecured bond of the same size.

Typically private credit is more expensive than the broadly-syndicated markets, but that gap has gotten smaller, as yields have risen in loan and bond markets.

High-yield bonds have lost 9.3% this year through Friday, accounting for both interest payments and price movements. And getting deals done is harder as the market has deteriorated: In late April, Apollo had to step in to save online auto dealer Carvana Co.’s junk-bond deal. Bioventus Inc., a medical device manufacturer, recently shelved a planned $415 million sale. Frontier Communications Holdings is now selling $800 million of junk bonds, the first company to come forward with a deal this month.

Closing deals in the leveraged loan market seems be getting harder now too: wireless services company Syniverse Holdings LLC and electric equipment maker AZZ Inc. were both forced to make prices on their loans more favorable to money managers on Friday. Restoration Hardware Inc. halved the size of its deal last week and offered the biggest discount seen in the new-issue market since February.

In Europe, high-yield bond issuance went through the longest dry spell in at least a decade, seeing no new deals for around 11 weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine. There are now signs of life after an 815 million-pound ($1.02 billion) notes offering backing Apollo Global Management’s acquisition of Miller Homes Ltd. was sold late last month, and Spanish soccer league La Liga launching a fixed-rate euro-denominated bond on Thursday.

Still, signs of weakness remain: Europcar Finance has decided not to proceed with a sustainability-linked note sale given deteriorating market conditions.

