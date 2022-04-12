(Bloomberg) -- A group of direct lenders have provided $1.6 billion of debt financing for private-equity firm Thoma Bravo’s acquisition of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

The funding from Golub Capital, Owl Rock Capital and Blackstone Credit marks the latest $1 billion-plus loan deal for the leveraged buyout of a software company.

Thoma Bravo on Monday said it agreed to buy the cyber-security company for $65.25 per share, valuing SailPoint at about $6.9 billion. The deal is now entering a so-called go-shop period that allows SailPoint to seek other takeover offers.

Examples of recent large loans for buyouts in the software sector include the $2.5 billion financing of the acquisition of Anaplan Inc., cloud-based business-management software company, and the $2 billion financing for the acquisition of cyber security company Mimecast Ltd. by Permira Advisers.

Spokespeople for Thoma Bravo, Owl Rock, Blackstone and Golub declined to comment.

