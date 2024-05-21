(Bloomberg) -- HPS Investment Partners has taken the rare step of limiting inflows in one of its funds to manage a surge in demand for private credit, according to people familiar with the matter.

The cap on the $10 billion HPS Corporate Lending Fund is set to shrink contributions from its main distributor, JPMorgan Chase & Co., said the people, who asked not to be named discussing a private matter. The investors that get turned down, who are mostly wealthy individuals, will be put on a waitlist, the people said.

The move is yet another sign of how firms are managing a scarcity of investment opportunities across the $1.7 trillion private credit market. Though HPS is sacrificing the fees that go along with new capital, it’s betting that limiting the cash it must put to work will give it the flexibility to walk away from deals it doesn’t find attractive, and ultimately boost returns, according to the people.

Starting in March, JPMorgan pared its HLEND contributions to around $150 million to $200 million a month, said the people. That’s down from a monthly total of about $200 million to $500 million, one of the people said.

Spokespeople for HPS and JPMorgan, both based in New York, declined to comment.

The growing amount of investors’ dry powder has already pressured managers to cut ever-bigger checks to win deals, or triumph over fierce competition by offering borrowers lower pricing and more-favorable terms.

Just three private credit lenders are providing a $2.65 billion credit facility for the buyout of website builder Squarespace Inc., Bloomberg reported last week. Earlier this month KKR & Co.’s Depot Connect International received a direct loan at 99.75 cents on the dollar, one of the smallest issue discounts ever in private credit. A group of direct lenders has offered EQT AB a loan of about $1 billion at one of the cheapest rates seen in the market.

As a business development vehicle, HPS’s HLEND raises funds mostly from individuals instead of institutions. A key difference from other private credit funds is that when BDCs receive a commitment from an investor, they quickly get the cash. Draw-down funds, the other dominant structure in the market, can have commitments for years without calling in any of the cash.

The cap may help HLEND’s returns as it would prevent the fund from deploying extra cash into lower-yielding investments like liquid loans, the people said. Broadly syndicated loans had an average yield of 319 basis points more than relevant benchmarks last week, while one of the cheapest private credit loans seen recently was offered at a spread of 450 basis points, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The firm also has the flexibility to call in cash from waitlist members to match what’s needed for deals or other purposes, the people added. The backlog of investors at JPMorgan, which accounts for about 90% of distributions, has grown to around $400 million to $500 million, but will ebb based on investment activity and interest, they added.

Instead of capping contributions, some private lending firms have opted to cut fees to boost returns in the midst of a tough investment market.

Oaktree Capital Management said last month it lowered the base management fee it charges on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp., one of the BDCs it manages, to 1% of gross assets from 1.5% previously, following an increase in problem loans and disappointing earnings. HPS charges 1.25% of net assets in fees for HLEND, according to a filing.

The consequences of having more cash than can be profitably invested can be seen across many BDCs. Syndicated loans and bonds grew to 31% of BDC assets in the third quarter of 2023, a shift from the past few years when their participation in such areas had been declining, according to an S&P Global report published in March.

