(Bloomberg) -- Private credit funds are sacrificing a bigger chunk of their fees to keep capital flowing into Wall Street’s fastest-growing market.

In what may be the most high-profile example yet, Apollo Global Management Inc. is managing Mubadala Investment Co.’s money for practically free until next year in one fund. Apollo has agreed to waive management and incentive fees to the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth investor during the first year, and will cede half of the fees the following year.

The concessions on management fees, a sacred cow of the private fund fee structure, show investors are clawing back lavish profits cascading into private credit firms thanks to central bank rate hikes. Already last year KKR & Co. and Carlyle Group Inc. agreed to give up “carry” on returns.

As fundraising flags, and the industry’s exponential growth rates are thrown into doubt, private credit funds are ready to give up some of their profits to keep drawing in investors. Private debt funds around the world raised about $190 billion in 2023, the lowest figure since 2018, according to the latest data from PitchBook. And because the most business tends to flow to the biggest firms, those that keep growing have a competitive edge.

“This is in part driven by the largest of funds looking to gather assets,” said Jonathan Sloan, managing director and head of structured products at Houlihan Lokey. BDCs, listed vehicles that make private credit investments, “tend to trade up when they drop fees and may incentivize others to follow suit,” he said.

A BDC launched last year through a partnership between KKR & Co. and FS Investments is also waiving its fees until March 2025, according to a filing. Diameter Capital Partners is waiving half of its management fee and all of its incentive fee for four years, another record reveals.

Other managers including household names such as Golub Capital and BlackRock Inc. cut management fees last year on some of their BDCs from 1.375% to 1%, and from 1.5% of assets to 1.25%, respectively.

Private credit funds are resorting to these unusual tactics after enjoying dizzying growth in the past decade. The industry has $1.7 trillion of assets under management globally, up from about $500 billion in 2015, putting it on par with the US junk bond market. Research firm Preqin expects private credit to grow to $2.3 trillion by 2027.

But coming into 2024, investors known as so-called limited-partners have a wealth of direct lending funds to choose from, and less money to put to work. Money managers face their own asset shortfalls and exposure limits to private credit.

In such a tough market, mega-funds of more than $5 billion are still in the driving seat of the biggest deals, which explains why they are putting growth over profits, at least in the short-term.

“Scale in certain circumstances is beneficial,” said Joe Abrams, head of private debt for Europe at Mercer International Inc. “Those funds have greater resources and LPs are happy to re-up with tried and trusted names in this environment.”

Mubadala will be the only investor benefiting from the full fee waiver for the first year as the Apollo BDC is closed to other investors, thereafter the fund will open up to other institutions that can commit about $25 million or more, a person familiar with the discussions said. New investors who join after the first year will get half of fees waived.

A representative for Apollo declined to comment.

A unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acted as anchor investor for a deal with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. last year, putting in $625 million, In the first year, ADIA also benefits from a full incentive fees waiver but still has to pay around 40% of the management fee, according to a filing.

Big investors like the Mideast funds are in a better position to negotiate lower — or no — fees. Those that hold more than 10% of a fund or that can write a check for more than $1 billion are most likely to get a free ride, people familiar with the funds said.

Others complain the fee cuts don’t go far enough.

“We’re fairly fee sensitive and we try to be influential with managers, but we’re still getting more pushback on terms than I would have liked or expected,” said Igor Baranovski, chief portfolio manager for Danish pension fund PenSam.

Deals

“One of the largest corporate raids at an asset manager in years.” As a summing up of what befell private credit stalwart Barings over a single miserable March weekend

Potential bidders for Sanofi’s consumer health division are mulling debt packages of about €7.5 billion. Would-be buyers are set to approach both banks and direct lenders

Private equity firms Ardian and NB Renaissance have hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and BNP Paribas SA to refinance one of Italy’s largest-ever direct lending deals in the junk debt market, replacing a private loan of a similar size

Alteryx Inc. bondholders are balking at the company’s offer to buy back debt and at least some are considering whether they could send a notice of default as a new private loan could trigger lien-related covenant in bonds

The direct lending arms of Apollo and Partners Group have joined HIG WhiteHorse, the existing lender of the French engineering and technology consulting specialist Astek, to refinance the company’s debt package via a unitranche club

Healthscope Ltd., an Australian hospital operator owned by Brookfield Corp.’s asset management unit, is in restructuring talks with lenders that may result in new terms for an existing A$1.6 billion ($1 billion) loan

A consortium led by Golden Energy and Resources Pte Ltd. is sounding out private credit funds and banks to gauge interest in financing its $1.65 billion acquisition of a coal mine in Australia

ITC Properties Group Ltd., a Hong Kong-listed property developer, is seeking a HK$430m ($55m) private credit deal to refinance a previous HSBC Holdings Plc loan

The Chatterjee Group is looking to raise private credit facility of up to 10 billion rupees ($121 million) to fund the construction of petrochemical units in India’s West Bengal state

Cannabis producer Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. has reached out to private credit firms for a new loan that will refinance its outstanding debt

Dutch testing services firm Normec is set to refinance its unitranche in the public markets via banks including HSBC

Fundraising

Apollo Global Management Inc. has created a new private credit fund that will invest money from an affiliate of Mubadala Investment Co. and other institutional investors for no fee during the first year

The largest US pension fund is ramping up its exposure to private equity and private credit in a $34 billion bet that the riskier assets will fuel higher returns

Revolution Asset Management, an Australia-based private credit fund manager, has launched a fund in New Zealand to tap growing investor interest in the asset class

Job Moves

Private credit giant Ares Management Corp. named Matthew Theodorakis joint head of the European direct lending leadership team, promoting him to one of the company’s top positions in Europe

Private credit lender Monroe Capital is finalizing plans to establish an office in Abu Dhabi in an effort to expand into the Middle East

Bill Brady has joined Akin as a partner with the special situations and private credit practice in New York

Did You Miss?

Private Credit Eyes $23 Billion in Fees From Winning Debt Share

French Family Offices Drawn to Private Equity Over Private Debt

China’s Property Crisis Pushes Private Credit to Tech Sectors

Private Credit’s Recovery Rates Are Worse Than Its Biggest Rival

Private Credit CLOs Remain Top of Agenda, JPMorgan Says

