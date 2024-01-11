(Bloomberg) -- Not even half of lenders at the heart of the $1.6 trillion private credit industry say the impact of high rates on their borrowers worries them. It’s a very different story for their own investors.

According to a survey conducted by Preqin, 70% of so-called limited partners who fund direct lenders view interest rates as a key challenge for returns in the next 12 months, while just 44% of the general partners who manage funds and arrange loans agree.

Looking at the booming market, those concerns may seem remote. Private lenders are reaping a windfall from the high-rate era from floating-rate loans delivering bigger payments with every move higher in benchmark borrowing costs. In September Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Co-President James Zelter predicted “unprecedented returns” for senior lenders on large buyout deals for years ahead after private credit edged out private equity.

But behind the scenes, almost two years of the most aggressive central bank rate increases in a generation are taking their toll on private borrowers. That’s evident from depleted cushions of interest rate cover, a growing trend in payment-in-kind instruments that allow them to forgo regular interest payments to preserve upfront cash, and more companies falling into the hands of creditors after defaulting on their debt.

“Debt service costs have doubled in some cases and it’s obviously causing some issues from a liquidity perspective,” said Stuart Brinkworth, partner and head of leveraged finance at Mayer Brown.

Relief could soon be in store, with central banks seen pivoting to rate cuts in the first half of the year. An unexpected uptick in US inflation Thursday did little to dissuade traders betting on five quarter-point reductions for 2024 by the Federal Reserve, starting in May. The scenario is even more optimistic for the European Central Bank, with almost six quarter-point cuts priced in, starting in April.

But it may be too late for some borrowers. Many in the private credit market are only now just coming to terms with the delayed effect of last year’s rate hikes.

“It takes a while for the full impact of higher rates to really be seen and be felt,” co-head of European Credit Blair Jacobson said at a conference in Zurich in November. Ares, one of the market’s largest lenders, charges interest on a bi-annual rather than a quarterly basis.

Already there’s been a pick up in the volume of debt-for-equity swaps, in which sponsors cede ownership of businesses to lenders. Ares, Ardian SAS and Arcmont Asset Management took over portfolio companies in 2023.

Some borrowers are taking steps to shore up their balance sheets against default, according to Tim Metzgen, EMEA head of debt advisory with Alvarez & Marsal. Recent deals have featured smaller leverage multiples and more prudent capital structures, he said.

While direct lenders are ready to keep bankrolling shaky borrowers, their own investors are starting to betray fears that defaults will eat into their profits.

“As a firm we’re seeing more stress across the board,” Metzgen said. “Interest rates are having an impact on companies.”

Deals

Banks and direct lenders are gearing up to compete over the debt refinancing of Iris Software, after missing out on supplying buyout financing when its private equity owners sold a smaller stake to a different buyer

Lenders looking to finance a potential buyout of French business Accès Industrie could provide up to €240 million

Private credit lenders are in discussions to provide financing for the potential buyout of Riddell, a maker of helmets for the National Football League in the US

Stone Point Capital is exploring a sale of its stake in Tree Line Capital Partners, a direct lender focused on midsize borrowers

A group led by Oaktree Capital Management has provided a roughly $815 million debt package to refinance Platinum Equity-owned Electro Rent Corp.’s existing debt

One Investment Management, the firm set up by SoftBank Vision Fund’s architect Rajeev Misra, provided a £300 million loan to support Apollo Global Management Inc.’s leveraged buyout of Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group Plc

Silver Point Capital led as administrative agent and lead arranger of a $375 million debt facility to support H.I.G. Capital’s acquisition of Mainline Information Systems

Australian miner Whitehaven Coal Ltd. has attracted more than 10 private credit lenders including Ares Management Corp., Canyon Partners, and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte. to join its $1.1 billion loan

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset management arm turned to a group of direct lenders for a $500 million debt package used to finance its purchase of DOXA Insurance Holdings

Fundraising

Ares Management Corp. is nearing the close of what would be the biggest ever direct-lending fund, with more than €20 billion of firepower

Private credit funds are increasingly keen on structures that allow institutional investors the option of taking their money out more easily

Job Moves

PwC Singapore has hired ex-Credit Suisse banker Chwee Sing Koo as a managing director for deals advisory

Former head of European private placements at Abrdn Plc Albane Poulin has left the asset manager for Gravis Capital

