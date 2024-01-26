(Bloomberg) -- Private credit lenders are taking steps to raise their appeal in a market where the promise of lower interest rates are allowing banks to stage a comeback.

At a time when the likes of Barclays Plc and Citigroup Inc. are seeking to poach back leveraged finance deals, the industry showcased its push for bigger transactions and promoted bespoke financing options when it gathered at the IPEM private markets conference this week in Cannes, France.

Direct lenders talked up the prospect of bigger buyouts, with Permira’s co-head of credit, David Hirschman, predicting the industry will ink a $10 billion loan either this year or next. The current record is for a €4.5 billion ($4.9 billion) package to back the buyout of Adevinta ASA in a deal that was done late last year.

“There’s no cap on how big a size a company will seek in the private credit market,” Amit Bahri, co-head of direct lending for Europe at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, told the audience at a panel on financing markets. This “wouldn’t have been the case around five years ago.”

The $1.6 trillion private credit market is facing renewed competition after an 18-month boom where soaring rates and hung debt made the underwriting of fresh leveraged buyouts too risky for traditional lenders. Investment banks now have an opening as falling borrowing costs mean they may be able to offer cheaper deals and fewer covenants.

In a push to counter this, direct lenders participating at IPEM pointed to their own capacity to offer flexible terms, such as allowing borrowers to draw money from a line of credit with greater ease than a traditional loan.

An “element of flexibility within private credit is to take a view toward a longer, more permanent capital solution,” said Appu Mundassery, portfolio manager at DB Investment Partners. In doing so we “introduce things like preferred elements and participatory returns to make it more palatable,” he said.

DB, a private capital investment firm established by Deutsche Bank AG, is expanding its product suite for businesses, Mundassery said.

This includes offers for net-asset-value financing, an increasingly popular option for private equity firms that allows investors to borrow against their stakes in a fund, as well as asset-based loans that are secured with collateral.

Net-asset-value lines and structured credit opportunities “are pricing quite attractively relative to what you can do in direct deals,” Mundassery said. “Asset-based finance has strong collateral and recoverability characteristics, as well as capital yield, which is roughly equivalent to what we see in the corporate space.”

Higher risk mezzanine debt, which sits below other loans and above equity in the queue for repayment when borrowers can’t meet their obligation, will also become more common, participants at IPEM said.

Despite the industry’s ambition, elevated rates and the risk of a worsening economy are pushing many direct lenders to tighten their belts and look for ways to reduce their risks.

Muted M&A

A muted environment for mergers and acquisitions in the past two years implies that private equity firms are facing a huge backlog of exits, leaving direct lenders with less opportunities to deploy capital. Future fundraising is likely to become more difficult and take longer as a result, weighing especially on some of the sector’s smaller players.

Moreover, direct lenders are expecting distress to pick up as borrowers struggle with the impact of rates that were lower and economic forecasts that were too optimistic when business plans were drawn up.

“We have seen our target industries, which are more typically business-to-business and service in nature, have to deal with rising wage increases in a low growth environment, which is leading to management teams needing to be very focused on cost control,” said Howard Sharp, managing director of Alcentra’s European private credit team.

Still, a squeeze in liquidity offer opportunities in the form of discounted stakes in the credit secondaries market, when a fund investor decides to sell its stake early. Direct lenders say they expect that business to pick up going forward.

Private credit isn’t about to give up its dominant position for debt packages, Nael Khatoun, managing director at Oaktree Capital Management, said from the IPEM stage.

“About 10 years ago, Europe was 80% bank-led, 20% alternative lender, and that’s reversed itself,” Khatoun said. “Private credit and other lenders are going to have to find a way to work together, but they’ll be in the same market for a long time.”

