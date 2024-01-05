(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset management arm turned to a group of direct lenders for a $500 million debt package used to finance its purchase of DOXA Insurance Holdings.

The insurance distribution company received a $223 million term loan — bringing its leverage to around 6.25 times — and access to a $50 million revolver, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal was jointly led by Ares Management Corp., Golub Capital Partners and KKR & Co., according to people familiar with the transaction, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

The investment is set to help fuel DOXA’s acquisition strategy and growth initiatives, the company said in a November statement. The direct lenders committed almost the full amount of the funded debt in the form of an additional $221 million delayed draw term loan in order to provide access to additional capital, the person said.

Representatives for Goldman Sachs, Ares, Golub and KKR declined to comment. A spokesperson from DOXA didn’t comment.

DOXA’s deal is the latest in the health care sector, which has become a bright spot for private equity amid a lull in broader M&A activity.

KKR’s private equity arm is looking to buy a stake in health care technology company Cotiviti Inc. that could include $5 billion to $6 billion in private debt. A Goldman Sachs-led group of direct lenders, meanwhile, has provided $1.4 billion of debt to help EQT AB’s acquire Zeus Company Inc. Private credit lenders also provided a roughly $1 billion loan to NextGen Healthcare Inc. as part of its acquisition by Thoma Bravo.

The loan for DOXA carries a seven-year maturity, pays interest of 5.5 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate and was issued at a discounted price of 98 cents on the dollar, the people said.

The acquisition of the Indiana-based company, which was founded in 2016, closed last year, the people said.

