(Bloomberg) -- Returns for private debt funds have beaten those of private equity for a second straight quarter, with higher interest rates juicing returns for direct lenders just as buyout funds are hit by an M&A drought.

Private debt funds returned 1.8% in the third quarter of 2023, the latest data available, while buyout funds delivered just 0.35%, according to the State Street Private Equity Index. Historically, investors have expected bigger returns from PE — with quarterly returns occasionally as high as 12% in State Street Corp.’s data — because of its riskier nature. But the status quo has been upended by high rates — a boon for private credit funds which mostly offer floating rate debt and can still get cash through regular interest payments.

“Higher cashflows from private debt funds makes sense right now,” said Jeff Boswell, head of alternative credit at asset manager Ninety One Plc. “Distributions from PE have dropped because there’s just less deal activity and in private debt you still get that constant coupon.” Still, he doesn’t think this reflects the long-term performance of private equity.

PE funds have fared less well under high rates. Portfolios have suffered because of higher debt-servicing costs and a tough macroeconomic climate. Funds have been reluctant to sell assets and crystallize a paper loss even though exiting businesses is the main way private equity can return cash to investors.

The industry’s other efforts to hand back capital, via NAV financing, continuation vehicles and other methods, have failed to satisfy investors completely. Some are even asking for their money back in exchange for commitments to a new fund.

The data marks the second consecutive quarter that the fast-growing $1.7-trillion private credit industry has beaten buyout fund returns. It continues the first multi-quarter streak in which private debt has outperformed since the global financial crisis, according to Nan Zhang, head of product implementation and alternative investment research at State Street.

‘We are extremely popular right now,” said Bill Sacher, head of private credit at Adams Street Partners LLC. “First lien, senior secured instruments making equity-like returns is a very unusual combination in markets and is especially exciting if you have a bearish view,” he said, referring to typically safer types of debt in the capital structure.

Not So Fast

Still, many market participants are generally positive on the long-term health of the private equity industry, and see the outperformance of direct lending strategies as temporary.

That’s illustrated by the strength of PE fundraising from third parties compared with private debt funds, with PitchBook data showing that PE had 5.5% growth in capital raised in the first three quarters of 2023, compared with the same period the prior year. Private credit funds saw just 0.8% growth.

For PE returns to come back meaningfully, M&A and IPO markets need to improve. Some say it’s only a matter of time before private equity firms begin dealmaking again, as the need to return capital becomes more urgent and as valuation expectations between buyers and sellers narrow. Still, a rebound relies on more clarity on central bank rate cuts, while the year ahead carries risks including geopolitical flashpoints and multiple elections that could affect risk appetite.

“There will be many periods where private equity will outperform private credit because you’re taking more risk,” said Andrew Bellis, head of private debt at Switzerland-based Partners Group, which has $76 billion and $29 billion in assets under management in private equity and private credit, respectively. “There will be times where private credit outperforms, but only until there’s a reversal and over the long-term, PE will outperform.”

