(Bloomberg) -- Many of the world’s biggest investors are increasingly turning to bespoke arrangements that cater to their likes and dislikes to grab a bigger slice of the $1.7 trillion private credit market.

Lenders are finding new ways to court sovereign wealth funds and other deep-pocketed buyers through “fund-of-one” positions known as single-managed accounts. The arrangements often offer reduced fees, let investors cherry pick among their favorite regions and industries, dictate leverage or even decide how long they want to be locked in for.

That’s ushered in some of the biggest — and most conservative — investors to the market and could help boost fundraising that’s slowed in recent years, according to some private credit managers and industry observers.

“A number of the larger pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds want to invest in size and want additional flexibility and are therefore looking to invest through SMA or ‘fund-of-one’ structures,” said Anthony Fobel, chief executive officer at Arcmont Asset Management Ltd., one of Europe’s largest private credit managers. The firm recently raised €10 billion ($10.8 billion) for a new fund that had bespoke SMA arrangements.

SMAs aren’t new and big institutional investors have been around private credit and alternative assets for years, becoming the second-largest investors in alternatives by percentage allocation. But these investors have recently become more demanding. Those that can bring billion-dollar tickets typically obtain the most tailored products from managers.

New Jersey’s Division of Investment formed a single-managed vehicle through Blackstone Inc.’s tactical opportunities strategy, according to a Jan. 26 filing. The firm is committing as much as $414 million to the SMA, which has different terms to the widely-marketed fund.

John Anderson, a partner within the private investment funds division of law firm Goodwin, says that he increasingly sees direct lending funds raise money through “a constellation of parallel funds, feeder funds, co-invest vehicles and SMAs making up the overall program.”

Direct lenders also like SMAs because they can lead to a more permanent source of funding. Investors can use so-called evergreen structures that offer the option of increasing or decreasing commitments over time.

“The great thing about an SMA like this is once it is ramped up, it can stay ramped up forever, rather than repay commitments once the investment period has expired,” Fobel said. “They haven’t got the inefficiencies of reserving capital of the typical draw-down structures, the need to constantly re-assess re-ups and they can spread the set-up costs over a longer investment timeline.”

Still, they may only be worthwhile for the biggest investors, given the extra administrative hassles and monitoring they entail.

“They are more complicated to run and manage on an ongoing basis than traditional funds, particularly when it comes to the subscription and redemption side,” said Andrew Bellis, head of private debt at Switzerland-based Partners Group.

Read more: Private Credit Pivots to Funds Giving More Access to Client Cash

Deals

Investment banks are pulling ahead of their private credit rivals to provide the €3 billion debt package backing a potential buyout of Techem GmbH

A Blackstone Inc. portfolio company that cut borrowing costs by going from private credit to the broadly-syndicated debt market less than a year ago is looking to cut its interest expense even further

Blackstone Inc. has approached direct lenders for help financing its $2.3 billion acquisition of Rover Group, seeking about $250 million of private debt

Fundraising

TCW Group launched a new private credit asset-backed finance strategy anchored with $1 billion of investor commitments, the latest firm to step in as banks pull back from structured finance

The asset management unit of BNP Paribas is looking to raise €1 billion for a new direct-lending fund that targets medium-sized companies

Charlesbank Capital Partners has raised $1.5 billion for its third opportunistic credit fund, exceeding an initial target

Phoenix Merchant Partners has raised more than $900 million for a private credit strategy aimed at mid-size companies not backed by private equity firms

Private debt funds may have seen one of their weakest quarters last year, but that’s not daunting money managers

Job Moves

TCW Group hired Dylan Ross to launch a new private credit asset-backed finance strategy

JPMorgan named Reuben Ong to head financing solutions for Southeast Asia

Kartesia Management has tapped Michael Htun, BNP Paribas’ former head of collateralized loan obligations trading in Europe, to lead its structured credit investing team

Did You Miss?

Julius Baer to Exit Private Debt After Benko Saga Claims CEO

Pimco Squares Up for a Bareknuckle Fight in Private Credit

Carlyle CEO Says Talk About ‘Shadow Banking’ Is Exaggerated

Private Credit Draws BOE Scrutiny on Potential Systemic Risks

Wall Street Unleashes Quants to Grab Private-Market Billions

Private Markets to Bow to LP Demands in 2024 Amid Subdued M&A

(Updates to add Blackstone’s deal with New Jersey’s Division of Investment)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.