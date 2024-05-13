A small group of three private credit lenders will provide a US$2.65 billion credit facility to help finance Permira Holdings’s US$6.9 billion acquisition of Squarespace Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Blackstone Inc. will hold half of the loan while Blue Owl Capital Inc. and Ares Management Corp. will each take a quarter of the facility, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. Blue Owl is acting as administrative agent, the people said.

The facility consists of a $2.1 billion term loan, a $300 million delayed draw loan and a $250 million revolving credit facility, the people said. The deal to buy website-builder Squarespace is the second-largest leveraged buyout this year, and the private loan package is among the five biggest this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Representatives from Squarespace, Blackstone, Blue Owl and Ares declined to comment. A Permira representative didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

Private credit firms flush with cash to put to work are increasingly reluctant to share access on new transactions, as competition with banks is making deals harder to come by. A roughly $2 billion financing last month for Park Place Technologies involved just two firms.

The company has more than $500 million of debt outstanding, according to March 31 filing, and the new debt is set to push up its borrowing costs. Pricing on Squarespace’s broadly syndicated debt is linked to leverage, and ranges from 1.25 percentage points to 2.25 percentage points more that the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, according to the filing.

The private loan will pay 5 percentage points over the benchmark and will be sold at a discounted price of 99 cents on the dollar, the people said. That spread may narrow to 4.75 percentage points, based on leverage, according to the people.

Existing investors General Atlantic and Accel are going to re-invest as part of the agreement, Squarespace said in a statement Monday. The transaction is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Representatives for General Atlantic and Accel declined to comment.