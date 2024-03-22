(Bloomberg) -- Banks and direct lenders are vying to arrange a debt package for about €1.8 billion ($1.95 billion) to back the potential buyout of Apleona Group GmbH, according to people familiar with the matter.

The German facilities manager is owned by PAI Partners, which is exploring a sale that could see the company valued at as much as €4 billion ($4.33 billion).

The company and its advisors have shared details about cash flow and earnings with prospective lenders, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the process is confidential.

The debt they are seeking represents about six times the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around €300 million, according to one of the people. That’s widely considered the upper limit for what banks are able to provide.

Both banks and private credit firms have stretched their comfort zones to win contested loans this year. Banks have adopted tools from private credit firms’ arsenal such as delayed-draw term loans. For their part, private credit firms are slashing pricing to margins as low as 475 basis points, levels more typically associated with bank loans.

PAI declined to comment, while Apleona did not respond to requests for comment. PAI took over the firm in 2021 from EQT.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.