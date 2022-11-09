(Bloomberg) -- A Boston private equity executive is under investigation for allegedly untethering a fishing boat that was occupying an empty dock slip in Nantucket.

Authorities are looking at whether Marc Wolpow, co-chief executive officer of Audax Group, untied the 32-foot “Fair Play” that was moored in a slip that he uses at Nantucket’s Old North Wharf last month. The boat drifted out into the harbor where it crossed ferry lanes and collided with a 70-foot sportfishing vessel before running aground.

Fair Play had been under the care of a local fisherman who had tied up the boat for one night with the permission of the wharf manager, according to the Nantucket Current newspaper, which reported the investigation earlier Wednesday. The fisherman intended to deliver the boat to its owner on Oct. 16, but showed up at the dock that morning to find it missing. A report was filed that afternoon with Nantucket Police, according to public records.

Wolpow taped a sign reading “Parking by permit only. Violator will be towed,” to Fair Play’s interior GPS screen before cutting it loose, according to the Current, which reported that police are considering filing charges.

In addition to the damages sustained by the sportfishing boat, there was the potential for greater harm, as Fair Play drifted into the busy ferry lanes used by passenger vessels connecting the island to the mainland. Massachusetts Environmental Police are also involved in the investigation because the boat had fuel on board at the time.

A representative for Audax Group declined to comment, while Wolpow and Nantucket Police didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Wolpow founded Boston-based Audax in 1999 with Geoffrey Rehnert. The firm, which focuses on middle-market companies, has raised more than $32 billion over two decades across its private equity and private debt businesses, according to its website.

Wolpow owns property in Nantucket, including a home on Brant Point that he bought in 2017 for $4.95 million, according to public records.

Tensions between wealthy seasonal residents and year-round denizens have escalated in recent years as surging property values made the island unaffordable for all but the richest. Restaurants have struggled to operate because of staffing shortages and the issue of short-term vacation rentals has divided locals.

--With assistance from Janet Wu.

