(Bloomberg) -- Buyout firms are still having difficulty exiting many of their portfolio companies due to disagreements over valuation, according to an executive at Ares Management Corp.

High-quality companies — offering defensive characteristics or high growth — are getting sold at the same valuations as pre-Covid, said Stephane Etroy, head of European private equity at Ares. There are also deals for struggling companies that urgently need capital, but there are fewer transactions targeting companies in the middle of the two extremes, he said.

“There’s a bid/ask spread, and people just wait for better days,” Etroy said on a panel Wednesday at the IPEM private markets conference in Cannes. “If they can wait, why would you want to put your average company up for sale right now?”

Investors are definitely more picky, he said. This situation is leading to private equity firms doing a lot more exits via continuation funds — which allow them to transfer assets to a new vehicle — or with a co-control or structured equity type of deal, according to Etroy.

“People may have different views about interest rates, but it’s likely to be volatile and unclear for some time,” Etroy said. “That hurts cash flows, that hurts exit multiples and creates uncertainty. And so the middle gets squeezed.”

Deal Flow

The comments come as more private equity executives say they will prioritize trying to sell assets so they can return cash to investors. Buyout houses from Thoma Bravo to Permira are putting portfolio company sales high on the agenda for early 2024, following a challenging period for exiting holdings.

StepStone Group partner Michael Elio noted a boom in continuation funds, saying there are three times as many in the market as there’s investor appetite for.

Buyout firms are holding assets for longer and doing more bolt-on acquisitions to increase their valuations before exiting at a later time, according to Mark McDonald, co-head of Brookfield’s sponsor solutions arm. McDonald said his business, which works on deals including general partner-led secondaries transactions as well as providing capital for acquisitions, saw volumes double last year and expects another record year in 2024.

“They’re looking for more creative solutions,” said McDonald, who previously led DWS Group’s private equity unit before it was bought by Brookfield. “If I’m not going to sell the asset this year, what can I do to generate value, increase the multiple and the IRR over the next two years?”

On his side, StepStone’s Elio said he’s “very optimistic” about PE deal flow this year. Rates seem to have topped out for now, making it easier to model future returns, he said on the panel.

“Some of our investors are starting to see inflows again,” said Elio, whose firm helps allocate capital to private markets. “There’s a lot more activity, and things are actually getting done.”

