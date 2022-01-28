(Bloomberg) -- AEA Investors, the buyout firm that traces its roots to the Rockefeller and Mellon family fortunes, is considering a sale of Danish transport company Scan Global Logistics, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The U.S. private equity group is working with Barclays Plc on the potential divestment, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A deal could value Copenhagen-based Scan Global at as much as 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), one of the people said.

Scan Global is an asset-light freight forwarding and logistics company employing more than 2,300 people, according to its website. It offers services including supply chain management, arranging air and ocean freight, fulfillment, customers clearance and warehousing.

Any deal would follow a record $554 billion of divestments by private equity firms last year, as investors take advantage of the buoyant dealmaking environment to exit their holdings. AEA acquired Scan Global in 2016 and merged it with Seattle-based freight forwarder TransGroup Worldwide Logistics.

It’s since grown the business through further acquisitions, buying Horizon International Cargo Ltd. last year to expand in the U.K. and taking control of Mali’s Macca Logistics to boost its African presence. Scan Global has also made other purchases including Scandinavian e-commerce fulfillment provider IC Logistics and German automotive logistics specialist IQS Group.

Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. Representatives for AEA and Barclays declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Scan Global didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

