Private equity firm Reichmann Segal Capital Partners says it has acquired Athletica Sport Systems Inc., a maker of boards and other equipment used for hockey rinks.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Athletica is the preferred rink equipment supplier to the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League.

Toronto-based Reichmann Segal says Athletica will continue to operate under its current brand and management team.

It says it plans to invest in new product development and expansion to strengthen Athletica's market position.

Athletica is based in Waterloo, Ont., where its manufacturing facility is also located.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.