(Bloomberg) -- Chicago-based private equity firm GTCR LLC has tapped Jason Prager from Silver Point Capital to help build out a new capital solutions business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Prager has worked at credit investment firm Silver Point for over a decade, most recently as a managing director. He is set to join GTCR later this year, said one of the people, asking not to be identified as the move isn’t yet public.

The strategy will provide complex financing for companies, such as convertible debt and structured equity, according to the people. GTCR is currently raising a new fund dedicated to this effort, though it also plans to invest through its existing vehicles, one of the people said.

GTCR and Silver Point declined to comment, while Prager didn’t reply to requests for comment.

GTCR’s foray into credit through the creation of a capital solutions business follows similar steps taken by other private equity shops. Capital solutions investments in particular have become a bright spot for asset managers as private equity returns have dwindled in recent years.

New York-based Warburg Pincus has steadily been growing its capital solutions team, having recruited former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Gaurav Seth to the group led by Dan Zilberman last year. In 2023, it also raised more than $2 billion for its capital solutions fund. Meanwhile, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw its fee-related earnings hit a record toward the end of last year, driven in part by its growing capital solutions business.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.