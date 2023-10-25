(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm H.I.G. Capital accused rival Audax Group of misleading it about the financial strength of a telecom-software firm H.I.G. acquired for $915 million and wants a judge to award damages for fraud over the deal.

Units of New York-based H.I.G. said executives of some Audax subsidiaries engaged in a “brazen, massive, systemic fraud” tied to their 2022 sale of a majority stake in telecommunications-software company Mobileum to H.I.G., according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in state court in Delaware.

At the behest of Audax, Mobileum managers artificially inflated the telecom firm’s revenue numbers by making up phony client invoices from a sham company, according to legal filings. H.I.G. executives only learned about the pumped-up numbers after the deal closed, according to the suit.

“These claims are meritless,” Audax said in an emailed statement. “We intend to defend the lawsuit vigorously in court and are confident that the facts and the law are on our side.”

H.I.G. quoted internal Mobileum emails in the complaint, in which company managers acknowledged some of the revenue assumptions they provided to the buyer “may be wrong,” but said they were counting on Mobileum’s chief financial officer to act like “Mandrake the Magician” and make the numbers acceptable to H.I.G., according to the filing.

The court fight involves two of private equity’s most active players in the middle market. That segment is generally classified as non-public or family-owned companies worth a few billion dollars or less.

The suit likely was filed in Delaware because of its reputation as a hub for corporate litigation. The state is the corporate home to more than 60% of Fortune 500 companies and its judges are known for handling business-to-business litigation.

The fraudulent acts by Mobileum and Audax executives duped H.I.G. managers into paying the “grossly inflated purchase price of $915 million,” and allowed Audax to be “unjustly enriched,” according to the suit. H.I.G is seeking damages for being misled about Mobileum’s financial condition.

The strategy in private equity’s middle market involves buying fairly simple, well-established companies in fragmented markets and building them up through acquisitions. H.I.G. has $59 billion under management while Audax manages about $18 billion, according to their websites.

Audax’s flagship private equity fund typically invests in companies worth $125 million to $800 million, including debt. Beyond private equity, it also has private debt and strategic capital divisions.

The case is Matrix Parent v. Audax Management Co., N23C-10-212 MAA CCLD, Delaware Superior Court (Wilmington).

