(Bloomberg) --

Buyout firm Bridgepoint Group Plc and its shareholders are looking to raise up to 789 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in the first major listing by a U.K. private equity company in nearly three decades.

The initial public offering will value the company at as much as 2.9 billion pounds, according to terms seen by Bloomberg. The company set a price range for the shares of 300 pence to 350 pence apiece.

If additional stock is placed in the offering to cover an over-allotment option, the deal size could rise to 907 million pounds. Bridgepoint is looking to raise 300 million pounds, with the rest coming from selling shareholders.

Fidelity International, T. Rowe Price and Mawer have put an order in for about 300 million pounds of the offering, the deal terms showed. The new stock is expected to start trading in London on July 21.

Bridgepoint, which manages around 27 billion euros of assets, will rank among the biggest private equity firms listed on the London Stock Exchange. The two largest, 3i Group Plc and Intermediate Capital Group Plc, both went public in 1994. Since then, IPOs by private equity managers have been rare in Europe and many of the largest players remain privately owned.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.