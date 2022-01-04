TPG Inc. set terms for a U.S. initial public offering that could raise as much as US$1.05 billion, as it joins larger rivals like Blackstone Inc. in listing on the stock market.

The private equity firm and one of its existing backers, China Life Insurance Group Co., plan to offer 33.9 million shares at US$28 to US$31 apiece, according to a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Founded as Texas Pacific Group in 1992 by Jim Coulter and David Bonderman, TPG’s willingness to take massive bets on unloved or risky companies has often paid off. It was an early investor in businesses such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Airbnb Inc.

TPG had US$109 billion of assets under management as of Sept. 30, according to its prospectus. TPG, which also invests in real estate and hedge funds, has its own SPAC platform.

It’s also one of the last big private equity firms to join the stock market, following firms including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Carlyle Group Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital and Bank of America Corp. are leading the offering. The private equity firm plans to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol TPG.