(Bloomberg) -- Canadian private equity firm Walter Global Asset Management is acquiring a minority stake in Madryn Asset Management, a US manager that focuses on investing in health-care innovation.

The purchase, for an undisclosed sum, is Walter’s 10th acquisition since it began operating five years ago and the first one in the US, following investments in Canada and Europe, Chief Executive Officer Sylvain Brosseau said.

The firm began working on the deal a year ago. “We have an open-ended fund, we don’t have an end-date to the relationships, so the cultural fit is key,” Brosseau said by phone.

WGAM is a unit of Walter Financial, an investment group owned by Montreal’s Somers family. They founded Walter Surface Technologies, a maker of tooling and other products for the metal-working industry, which was sold to Onex Corp. in 2018.

The firm’s model is building a diverse mix of investments in other asset managers over the long run, which should be able to generate yield, Brosseau said. Its current group of partners includes Montreal-based equity manager LionGuard Capital Management and private credit shop Kilgour Williams Capital.

New York-based Madryn, which has deployed more than $1 billion since its inception, provides credit and equity to health care and life sciences firms. It has invested in medical diagnostics, online prescription services, plastic surgery products and neurosurgery technology, among others.

Madryn Managing Partner Avinash Amin said the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to changes in how technology is deployed in health care, is “one of the most important medical and economic events of our lifetime” and will have long-lasting effects.

“We have tremendous opportunities in front of us,” he said. “And what we have seen is that while large cap companies have recovered in terms of the valuations in public markets, private company valuations have not yet recovered. And many companies need additional capital to reach a value inflection point.”

