Private equity firm Bartons Family Capital is weighing a takeover of the U.K. Stanlow oil refinery, The Times reported on Sunday.

The firm is believed to have put out inquiries with government to gauge its appetite for a bid for a critical piece of U.K. infrastructure, the newspaper reported, without saying where it obtained the information. Bartons’ interest is at an early stage and an approach to the company has not yet been made, it said.

Stanlow is operated by Essar Oil U.K. Ltd. Last year, the Sunday Times reported that the facility -- which produces about a sixth of the country’s road fuel -- may be on the brink of collapse. Essar said in September that it agreed to a phased payment schedule with Britain’s tax authority after talks to extend a 223-million pound ($302 million) bill due in January.

Bartons Family Capital is a secretive investment firm based in London, with most of its money from wealthy American families, The Times said. The company’s website did not offer contact information.

The refinery didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

