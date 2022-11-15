(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms are increasingly turning to an unconventional type of debt to shore up portfolio companies as surging interest rates and declining valuations make it harder to sell assets, fund distributions and raise money for new investments.

So-called NAV loans, which allow firms to borrow against a pool of portfolio companies within a fund, are gaining in popularity, with more traditional financing options drying up.

A challenging climate for asset sales and fundraising “is obviously pushing managers to get other ways to raise capital,” said Robert de Corainville, a managing partner at 17Capital, a leading provider of NAV loans.

It’s difficult to quantify how many net-asset-value loans have been arranged this year because deals are negotiated directly between borrowers and lenders, but 17Capital predicts the market will balloon to $700 billion by the end of the decade, up from about $100 billion now.

The firm, majority-owned by Oaktree Capital Management, raised 2.6 billion euros ($2.7 billion) for its first dedicated NAV loan fund this year. It made about $5 billion of NAV loans and preferred equity investments over the past 12 months, de Corainville said.

Demand Spike

Demand for NAV loans tends to increase during periods of market upheaval, as it did at the start of the pandemic. They’re emerging as an alternative to lines of credit offered by Wall Street banks and backed by capital that investors commit to private equity funds.

The European market, where NAV loans were introduced, is poised for a record year, and US private equity firms are showing heightened interest, said Magnus Goodlad, head of transactions at London-based Rede Partners. The advisory firm recently completed its first US deal, he said.

Rede is having more discussions each week with existing and prospective clients about NAV loans “as an additional source of liquidity in a more challenged exit environment,” Goodlad said.

Private equity firms including TDR Capital and Hg are among those for whom Rede has arranged NAV financing this year. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Athene insurance arm loaned Tiger Global Management at least $330 million secured by assets in that firm’s venture funds.

The debt can be attractive for private equity firms because it allows them to invest more cash in a portfolio company that, especially if it were struggling, would face higher financing costs on its own, said Kristopher Ring, a partner in Goodwin’s PE practice.

The diversified nature of the portfolio and low level of debt -- typically a NAV loan doesn’t exceed 30% of the value of assets in the pool -- means lenders view it as low-risk, de Corainville said.

Riskier Portfolios

Borrowing costs on NAV loans have increased by about 2 to 3 percentage points over the past year, in lockstep with benchmark rates, he said. The interest rate for a NAV loan that doesn’t exceed 20% of assets is about 7% to 8% over the benchmark, de Corainville said. That’s currently equal to an all-in financing cost of more than 11%.

Private equity firms have started seeking to include language in their limited-partnership agreements that permits them, under certain conditions, to add NAV debt to funds without first seeking approval from those investors, Goodlad said. During periods with fewer IPOs and asset sales, the firms also tap NAV loans to maintain distributions, boosting internal rates of return, he said.

But adding debt to an already-leveraged fund isn’t without risk, at a time when portfolio valuations are under pressure. The largest publicly traded alternative-asset managers have started to mark down the value of their holdings following a swoon in public stock markets.

If the value of the portfolio declines and the loan-to-value ratio is breached, the interest rate might rise and the borrower could be required to repay the loan before making distributions to investors. A fund could run into trouble if it breaches rules on the loan related to the overall value of the portfolio, Ring said.

“It’s a bit of a gamble that you think you’ll be able to turn things around,” Ring said. “If you have too many portfolio companies in that fund start to struggle, you set yourself up to struggle.”

