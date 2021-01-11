(Bloomberg) -- The trade group for the private equity industry is halting all political donations following last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol.

“Our country faces enormous health, economic, and social challenges that take precedent over politics,” the American Investment Council said Monday in an emailed statement. The group is pausing all contributions to candidates from its political action committee.

The AIC, which has its headquartered about 2 miles from the Capitol, is backed by some of the largest private equity firms, including Carlyle Group Inc., Apollo Global Management Inc. and Blackstone Group Inc.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.