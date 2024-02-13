(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms are struggling to get cash back into the hands of their fund investors amid a prolonged lull in dealmaking. They aren’t having that problem with shareholders.

Apollo Global Management Inc. and KKR & Co. boosted their annual dividends for 2024 last week. Carlyle Group Inc. said Wednesday that it increased capacity for its share buybacks to $1.4 billion of stock.

Blackstone Inc. aims to pay 85% of distributable earnings on a quarterly basis to shareholders, as does TPG Inc., which reported its fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

Blackstone’s 94-cent dividend in the fourth quarter could lead to $3.76 a share in 2024, according to Bloomberg projections. TPG’s 44-cent dividend from that quarter could generate $1.76 a share for investors. Both figures would exceed the dividends those firms paid out last year.

The boon for shareholders follows a year when stocks of publicly traded buyout firms surged, even as a deal drought kept them from exiting many of their largest bets at the expense of investors in their private equity funds.

“Our board and senior leadership see tremendous value in the enterprise,” Carlyle Chief Executive Officer Harvey Schwartz said on a call Wednesday with analysts. “The opportunity to return capital to shareholders is clearly quite compelling.”

Public shareholders represent an important constituency, as private equity firms seek to grow beyond their buyout roots into alternative asset management giants. Blackstone’s shares jumped last year after it was included in the S&P 500 and hit $1 trillion of assets under management.

Apollo has publicly declared its intentions to reach that asset milestone by 2026.

The biggest firms reported growth in fee-related earnings in the fourth quarter, as their efforts to diversify beyond traditional buyouts into areas such as credit and insurance began to pay off.

The market values steady management fees over more volatile and unpredictable performance fees, Patrick Davitt, an analyst at Autonomous Research, said in an interview.

“Private equity has headwinds but the rest of the business does not,” he said.

--With assistance from Layan Odeh and Dawn Lim.

