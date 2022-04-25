(Bloomberg) -- A private equity investor convicted of trying to bribe his kids’ way into elite colleges is trying to have his guilty verdict tossed.

John B. Wilson said in an appeals brief filed Monday in Boston that what he did should not have been considered bribery and that his trial was “fundamentally unfair” because prosecutors and the judge didn’t know where to draw the line between legitimate gifts to schools and criminal bribes.

Wilson was one of two parents to go to trial on “Varsity Blues” charges stemming from the government’s crackdown on a college admissions bribery and cheating ring led by disgraced college counselor William “Rick” Singer, the scheme’s alleged mastermind. Dozens of other parents pleaded guilty to participating, including former Pimco chief Douglas Hodge and ex-TPG Capital LP executive Bill McGlashan, as well as television stars Lori Loughlin from “Saved by the Bell” and Felicity Huffman of “Desperate Housewives.”

A jury found Wilson guilty of paying more than $1.2 million to get his son into USC and his twin daughters into Harvard and Stanford, though only his son actually went to the intended school. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison, the longest imposed in the scandal. Wilson was also ordered to pay a $200,000 fine and $88,546 in restitution. His request to remain free while he appeals is pending.

‘Inflammatory Evidence’

According to his appeal brief, Wilson was improperly accused of conspiring with dozens of other parents he didn’t even know.

“Using the guise of a single conspiracy involving upwards of 20 separate families, the Government was able to admit mountains of inflammatory evidence about markedly different conduct by other parents—conduct far worse than what Wilson was even accused of doing,” defense lawyers said. “That prejudiced Wilson.”

Wilson said that, during his trial, prosecutors improperly included evidence about other parents who paid to get their children’s test scores boosted or faked their sports prowess to be fraudulently admitted as athletic recruits. Neither of those situations applied to his case, he claims, as his son was a legitimate water polo player while his daughters had perfect test scores meriting admission to top schools.

He also argues that donating to a university isn’t bribery and the school can’t be both the victim and beneficiary of allegedly fraudulent conduct. At least one other federal judge in a related case also questioned the prosecution theory that the schools were deprived of their “property” or “admissions slots” he said.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston ruled admissions slots aren’t property in a related Varsity Blues case involving coaches prosecuted for taking bribes. Talwani also disagreed that the universities were defrauded of their money or property by being deprived of their employees’ services, he said.

The judge in Wilson’s case, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton, wrongfully prevented him from showing jurors evidence that USC had “a widespread practice of dressing up applicants as athletic recruits,” Wilson claimed.

