(Bloomberg) -- Private equity is expanding its reach into troubled hospitals, and more than a third of those it owns serve struggling, rural populations.

That’s according to a report released Wednesday amid questions as to whether private equity’s growing involvement benefits or harms a sector still grappling with higher costs and staff shortages. At least 386 US hospitals are now private equity-owned, according to a new tracker from advocacy group Private Equity Stakeholder Project, with stewardship concentrated among a few firms including Apollo Global Management Inc. and its systems LifePoint Health and ScionHealth.

Private equity has drawn plenty of attention in a variety of industries for its short-term horizon and its playbook of cutting costs, adding debt and taking out cash to pay investors.

But health care isn’t a typical business. Hospitals are heavily regulated and get a significant amount of their income from government programs that don’t pay as much as private insurers. That’s especially true for rural hospitals, where declining and aging populations are heavily dependent on Medicaid and Medicare coverage and staff shortages are particularly dire.

Not Well Suited

“Private equity may not be well suited to this kind of industry, which is just riddled with imperfections,” said Atul Gupta, an assistant professor of health-care management at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and senior fellow at the university’s Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics.

Private equity can bring value, Gupta said, adding that it’s better at negotiating higher prices, increasing revenues in the businesses it manages — and it brings capital, discipline and efficiency to entities it runs.

While the private equity-owned tally is a small portion of America’s roughly 5,100 community hospitals, per the Private Equity Stakeholder Project report, it accounts for 9% of all private non-government-owned facilities and 30% of all for-profit facilities. About 24% of US community hospitals are for-profit, according to the American Hospital Association.

In competitive markets with a lot of transparency, private equity’s incentives can align well with those of its customers, Gupta explained, as in the case of restaurants, for example. If diners don’t like what they see, they’ll go elsewhere.

But the murky nature of health-care pricing and location constraints mean different outcomes for hospitals, he said. “Health care is very different from a well functioning market. Who comes to you is largely a function of where you’re located.” And private equity’s focus on cost-cutting can impact care at hospitals, where the largest expense is labor.

Read More: Bankruptcy Claimed Their Jobs, and Now They’re Out for Payback

“When you have this kind of system with extremely high-powered financial incentives,” Gupta said, “they can do well without doing well by their consumers.”

The Private Equity Stakeholder Project report points to common financing techniques such as sale-leasebacks where a hospital’s real estate is sold and then rented back to the facility, and concerns about the limited regulation and data available on private equity-owned facilities. “Private equity’s hospital profiteering has resulted in dangerous conditions, closures and reduced access to services, declining quality, and fraud,” the report read.

Closures and cutbacks at health-care providers linked to private equity ownership in particular and for-profit ownership more generally have prompted heightened scrutiny on a federal and state level.

Read More: Pennsylvania Fights Hospital Closures With Private Equity Curbs

An industry trade group disputed the findings. “Private equity investment improves hospitals, enhances patient care, and benefits local communities. This biased report was written by a group whose sole purpose is to regularly attack the industry — not deliver credible academic research,” said Emily Schillinger, a spokesperson for the American Investment Council.

She pointed to an Indiana University study showing similar mortality and patient-satisfaction scores at private equity-owned hospitals and to the group’s own research showing how the industry is boosting rural health-care access by opening urgent-care centers.

Gupta is an author of a report that showed higher mortality at private equity-owned nursing homes. The evidence for hospitals, he said, is still developing, and less easy to track.

Higher Reimbursements

A significant number of rural hospitals receive higher reimbursements under federal programs aimed at helping remote facilities that don’t necessarily see the volume of business that sustains larger medical centers.

“My hunch is that the reason why these rural hospitals are attractive to private equity could be something to do with these more generous reimbursements,” Gupta said. They are also exempt from most mandatory programs that monitor care quality, he added.

The hospital acquisitions are part of a growing reach into health care. Even with a second-half slowdown due to economic uncertainty and other factors, last year was the second-best for private equity health-care deals globally, according to a Bain & Co. report.

The key, Gupta said, is increasing transparency and installing incentives that ensure owners operate in the best interests of facilities and patients, too. “The best way of doing that is to directly link their financial incentives to quality,” he said, similar to government programs. “I don’t think that PE is evil or that PE should be banned.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.