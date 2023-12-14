(Bloomberg) -- Private equity fund managers are eyeing market bets on interest rate cuts with caution, working instead on the assumption that central banks will keep monetary policy tight, according to Cambridge Associates LLC.

Many managers won’t factor in cheaper money for business plans even as traders anticipate lower interest rates in 2024, said Dan Aylott, head of European private investments at Cambridge, which has $569 billion in assets under advisement and management. Geopolitical tensions and elections in the US and elsewhere will also create significant uncertainty, he said.

“We’re expecting it to be another challenging year,” said Aylott, speaking to Bloomberg News ahead of another round of rate cut wagers fueled by a dovish pivot by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. “Macro conditions are still creating headwinds for managers and they have a lot to think about in their existing portfolios.”

The $4.8 trillion industry has seen its appeal dwindle as the end of the cheap-money era curtailed appetite from private capital investors, who are getting better returns from other corners of the sector such as credit. Higher rates are also raising costs, with interest expenses ballooning to 43% of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at median private equity-backed companies in North America, according to Verdad Advisers.

In Europe, the percentage of companies with rising interest expenses reached a net 47%, a record for the European Central Bank’s survey on access to finance of enterprises, released in November.

A windfall from lower rates would be a bonus, though fund managers are not molding their plans on that assumption as investment decisions are typically made with an horizon of three to five years, Aylott said. Higher rates are also affecting the amount of debt that private equity managers take on, he said.

“The amount of leverage, for example, could lead to deals being more challenged, especially on the large end,” he said. It could also encourage practices like using payment-in-kind loans to gather leverage without burdening near-term cash flow, a trend that’s already underway.

However, Aylott said the circumstances that private equity firms are now facing differ from those prior to the global financial crisis of 2008.

“I do think that while leverage has crept up slightly, it’s not at the levels that it was pre-crisis,” he said. “Generally managers have been a little more disciplined and covenant-lite structures are a bit more forgiving.”

