(Bloomberg) -- Australian fund managers had a challenging year in 2023, with private capital fundraising plunging 43% to A$10 billion ($6.5 billion) as higher interest rates and tough lending markets cooled appetite for deploying capital, according to the UK-based research firm Preqin Ltd.

A slowdown in fundraising in Australia highlights the ongoing repercussions of aggressive interest rate hikes by major central banks that have led to increased borrowing costs and raised concerns about debt defaults.

Some 37 Australia-focused funds raised capital last year, with the average fund size at a record A$271 million. The five largest funds accounted for 61.2% of the total as investors were more cautious and selected fewer but more experienced asset managers, according to the report.

The top five funds by assets were:

A$2 billion Qualitas Construction Debt Fund II

A$1.4 billion Pacific Equity Partners Secure Assets Funds II

A$1 billion Crescent Capital Partners VII

A$700 million Enhanced Value Partnership Fund

A$665 million Blackbird Ventures 2022 Follow-on Fund.

Private credit gained popularity as the floating rate nature of the loans provided investors with better returns in the high interest rate environment. Assets with closed-end funds more than doubled from A$700 million in 2020 to A$1.8 billion as of June 2023.

Overall, private credit assets in Australia rose 33% to A$139 billion during the 18 months through June 2023, with 2021 and 2022 accounting for the bulk of the fundraising.

Last year’s volume was still robust when compared to the five-year mean of A$8.1 billion for the 2015-2019 pre-Covid years, according to Preqin. The real estate sector made up the largest share of assets at A$55.7 billion, followed by private equity at A$45.5 billion and venture capital at A$20 billion.

The findings were published in Preqin’s Australia Private Capital Yearbook 2024, a joint effort with the Australian Investment Council. The report only captures data for closed-end funds.

