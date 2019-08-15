(Bloomberg) -- Race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife and daughter escaped serious injury Thursday after his private jet rolled off a runway and caught fire in Tennessee.

The Cessna Citation burst into flames at Elizabethton Municipal Airport at about 3:40 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in an emailed statement. Earnhardt was with his wife Amy and daughter Isla Rose, according to a tweet posted by Kelley Earnhardt, Dale’s sister.

“Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation,” Kelley Earnhardt said.

Photos of the plane in local media show it engulfed in flames. The Earnhardt family and two pilots were taken to a hospital as a precaution, said Brian Stevens, an engineer at the Elizabethton Fire Department.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash. Cessna Aircraft Co. is owned by Textron Inc.

