(Bloomberg) -- Airlines will soon be charged more for polluting in Europe, but private jets and Amazon.com packages are set to escape the tougher rules.

That’s part of a plan by the European Union set to be unveiled next week. While commercial flights are set to be subject to a new tax system that discourages the use fossil fuels, private jets -- which are five to 14 times more polluting per passenger -- and cargo flights will be exempt from the requirement, according to a draft of the proposals seen by Bloomberg.

The revised energy taxation law will be part of a package of measures due on July 14 aimed at aligning its entire economy with the stricter goal to reduce greenhouse gases by at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels. The previous objective was a cut of 40%. The proposals will affect everything from carbon trading to transport.

“Flying on a private jet is probably the worst thing you can do for the environment,” said Andrew Murphy, aviation director at lobby group Transport & Environment. “And yet, super-rich super polluters don’t pay a cent for their fuel. European policy makers need to urgently start taxing fossil-fuel powered private jets and ban their use by 2030.”

Emissions from the luxury planes have tripled since 2005, according to research by Transport & Environment. A one-hour private jet trip can emit two tons of carbon dioxide, the same as an average person in the EU does over three months.

