A top golf venue on the Spanish Mediterranean coast is about to discover how much aficionados will dish out to get there safely.

The Sotogrande community that’s home to Ryder Cup-level courses, yacht slips and polo fields is offering a private jet service with more protections from Covid-19 than airlines offer. That means virus tests before boarding, fewer passengers and private terminals for clients en route to their seaside villa or hotel room. The bill: “about 5,000 euros” ($5,460) a person for three days on the Valderrama, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande and La Reserva courses.

It’s a tall order attracting visitors back to Spain. Europe’s strictest lockdown still hasn’t kept Spain from posting one of the world’s highest coronavirus mortality rates, and much of the nation will still be confined to their communities in June. Foreign travelers, however, can jet into Spain’s resorts.

If they fly Easyjet Plc, for example, golfers are likely to find masks required but social distancing only if spare seats are available. Meanwhile, Ryanair Holdings Plc is not testing returning cabin crew.

“Avoiding airports and being packed in an aluminum tube -- it’s what people are trying to avoid in the next couple of months,” said Marc Topiol, chief executive officer of Sotogrande SA, which owns and operates the complex in the southern region of Andalusia.

Long a playground for Europe’s well-connected, from Tony Blair to Banco Santander SA’s late chairman Emilio Botin, Sotogrande has no shortage of residents with private jets who may lease them to their landlord. The first flight date is “a moving target,” Topiol admitted, though June 15 is possible.

Former golf pros Topiol and Francois-Henry Bennahmias, chief executive of Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet Holding SA, have teamed up for years to run private jets to Sotogrande with groups of as many as 72. Now they’re looking for five or six friends per plane to Gibraltar, followed by a short shuttle to Soto. Before boarding, a nurse will test flyers, the pilot and crew.

Bennahmias said he expects plenty of his company’s customers in Switzerland, the U.K. or Germany who have endured no fairways for three months will jump at the chance for a golfing weekend in Spain if their safety can be guaranteed.

“Golfers are like true addicts,” Bennahmias said by phone.

