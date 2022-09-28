(Bloomberg) -- As Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida this week, the jet set plotted a luxurious escape.

Flexjet, a large operator of private jets, saw a surge in requests for flights out of Florida in the last few days before airports in the area shut down as Ian threatened the Tampa region with the worst storm in a century. Private aircraft owners began to plan storm-related travel last weekend as it became clear that the storm was headed toward the state, the Cleveland-based company said in an emailed response to questions.

“The request volume coming in has been heavy but manageable,” the company said.

The number of flights on private jets out of Tampa, nearby Naples and Orlando jumped 71% on Monday and Tuesday compared with two weeks ago, according to the FlightAware tracking service. That adds up to 319 flights on business, private and chartered jets to cities like Chicago and Dallas as well as vacation spots such as Aspen, Nantucket, and Cozumel, Mexico, data shows. The biggest spike over the past three days came on Monday when 171 flights took off from the region.

Flight tracking data doesn’t identify who’s on board the aircraft, or if it’s carrying any passengers. Some operators have been known to move their planes out of harm’s way ahead of past storms.

Tampa International Airport announced a 5 p.m. suspension of operations Tuesday, while Orlando International Airport was set to halt flights Wednesday morning. Commercial airlines have canceled more than 2,800 flights for the region through Thursday.

Ian plowed across western Cuba Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire island. Forecasters expect it to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. More than 300,000 people are expected to evacuate Tampa ahead of Ian’s devastating winds and storm surge of as much as 12 feet (3.7 meters).

Flexjet said it’s gotten requests to fly into Florida as well, most likely from people coming to prepare their homes for the storm. And there will be more flights to come after Ian tears through the state, the operator said.

“Our experience tells us that if there is damage to any area, there will be a new surge of trip requests to get in or fly people out afterward, which we are prepared for,” the company said.

