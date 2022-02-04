(Bloomberg) -- Inspired Education Group is weighing options, including a sale that could value the U.K. operator of private schools at about 3 billion pounds ($4 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

Inspired, which is backed by private equity firms TA Associates and Warburg Pincus, is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley and also considering a possible listing in London, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions on a sale or the size, timing and location of an initial public offering have been made, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Representatives for Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Warburg Pincus declined to comment, while spokespeople for Inspired and TA Associates didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2013 by Nadim Nsouli, previously a partner at buyout firm Providence Equity Partners, Inspired builds and operates schools in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, according to its website.

Bloomberg News reported around the time of Warburg Pincus’s investment in 2019 that Inspired could be valued at more than 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion).

