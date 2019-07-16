(Bloomberg) -- In the pecking order of meeting college costs, consumers usually don’t turn to private student loan markets until they have exhausted all other means. And for good reason -- private loans are generally more expensive and more difficult to obtain.

While the private student loan debt market is just a sliver of the $1.6 trillion in outstanding student loans, it has grown to more than $100 billion with 1.4 million borrowers, according to a report by LendEdu.

Federal student loans, funded by the U.S. Department of Education, don’t require a credit check, proof of income, or a co-signer. The loans typically charge a lower interest rate than what private lenders offer.

Private student loans are offered by private lenders seeking a profit. Typically, interest rates are higher and a good credit score is needed to qualify. Private loans are by no means guaranteed. Only about a third of loans were approved with a co-signer this year, based on a Lendedu database of about 200,000 private student loan applicants. Fewer than one-in-10 applicants were approved without a co-signer.

The average interest charged by a private lender in both 2018 and 2019 was 10.2% -- about double the average prime rate during that time. Over a 10-year loan, this effectively turns a $25,000 tuition bill to $40,000.

Key Insights

From 2016 to 2019, the approval rate for private student loans was 21%. For co-signed private loans, the approval rate was 40.5%, while the approval rate for not co-signed private student loans was 8.7%

From 2016 to 2019, the average approved private student loan amount was $13,780

There is a large divergence between credit scores for the average applicant and the average for approved loans From 2016 to 2019, the average applicant FICO credit score for private student loans was 644, while the average approved FICO credit score was 737 The average applicant income for private student loans was $44,583, while the average approved income was $72,947



